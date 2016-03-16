Sen. Forby vowing to work hard for SIU

A measure sponsored by Illinois State Senator Gary Forby (D-Benton) allowing the Board of Trustees of Southern Illinois University to sell, lease or transfer and convey surplus real estate allowing the proceeds to be used for a scholarship fund was passed by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, March 16.

"Last week the SIU president reported the reality of the troubles the university faces due to the lack of a budget," Forby said. "This bill would help SIU in a time of uncertainty."

The measure was introduced by Forby in February as a way to assist the university in letting go of surplus land, thereby putting funding back into the SIU system, all of which would go into a scholarship fund.

“At a time when students are feeling the burden of tuition costs, MAP grants aren’t being funded and the state lacks a budget, this measure allows SIU to help themselves and the students attending the university," he said. "It’s really a common sense action to take. The legislation would help SIU to keep pushing forward and provide Southern Illinois students with a quality education.”

The measure passed favorably out of the Senate Judiciary Committee and will now go to the Senate floor for a vote.

