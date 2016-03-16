New U.S. 68/KY 80 Eggners Ferry Bridge could see traffic soon

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) could open the new U.S. 68/KY 80 Eggners Ferry Bridge to two-way traffic as early as the last week of March or first of couple of weeks in April.

“This is an important milestone for this project,” Mike McGregor, District 1 Chief District Engineer, said. “Moving traffic to the new bridge will provide motorists with a more reliable crossing.”

Before moving traffic to the new structure, crews must finish several items, including pouring concrete barrier walls as well as inspecting the tensioning of the deck support cables. Once that work is completed, two-way traffic will then be allowed to shift to the new Eggners Ferry Bridge.

Construction of a multi-use path will also continue although the new bridge will be open to two-way traffic. Any remaining work is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

The existing U.S. 68/KY 80 Eggners Ferry Bridge first opened to traffic in March 1932. In 1943, it was closed for six months to allow the bridge to be raised to accommodate higher water levels due to the impounding of Kentucky Lake.

Approximately 3,000 vehicles cross the existing Eggners Ferry Bridge everyday.

In January 2012, a 322 foot span of the Eggners Ferry Bridge was struck and knocked into the Kentucky Lake by the Delta Mariner cargo ship. KYTC engineers developed plans to rebuild the missing span and restore traffic to the bridge in 17 weeks.

The existing Eggners Ferry Bridge was reopened to traffic in 2012 prior to Memorial Day.

Johnson Brothers Corporation of Ft. Worth, TX, is the prime contractor on the $133 million Eggners Ferry Bridge project.

