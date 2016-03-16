Poplar Bluff H.S. dedicates ball field to former student

The new baseball and softball field at the future Poplar Bluff High School was rededicated on Monday, March 21.

The field was rededicated to the late Bobby Strenfel of the Class of 1993.

The dedication ceremony took place at 4:30 p.m. on March 21, just before the game against against North County at the Poplar Bluff Middle School, located at 3209 Oak Grove Rd., in Poplar Bluff.

The late Bobby Strenfel’s family will receive an on-field dedication and throw the first pitch before the game. The memorial ball field, which features a turf infield and grass outfield, is part of the athletic package of the R-I district’s buildings plan.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.