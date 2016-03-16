Does It Work: Zoomies

Spring is here and that means soon there will be plenty of birds to watch and nature hikes to take, but binoculars are so bulky.

This week’s Does It Work product, Zoomies, claims it can replace bulky binoculars with a hands-free solution.

Karen Pelton of Jackson, Missouri is an avid birdwatcher. She said she loves looking for rare birds not typically seen in the Heartland, but also enjoys the spring flurry of birds returning the southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.

“When you see the warblers start coming in – those are the ones you really want to watch,” said Pelton. There’s so many species, it’s really exciting to see.”

Of course to see the birds high in the trees Pelton needs a good set of binoculars. Her binoculars have logged a lot of field time, but sometimes they can be a pain in the neck.

“They bother my neck after awhile and then when you have a camera you’ve got that on your neck, so after while it kind of bothers your neck,” said Pelton.

A product called Zoomies claims to be hands-free binoculars you wear like sunglasses. The makers of Zoomies say the product can provide instant 300 percent magnification.

Pelton was hopeful the product could be the cure to her neck ache, but could Zoomies really help Pelton focus on bird watching?

“They’d be a lot lighter,” Pelton said. “That’s for sure.”

Pelton opened the packaging and we read the simple directions that say to simply turn the knobs on either side to focus.

“When they’re pulled way out – they work pretty good,” said Pelton. “But everything’s still a little hazy.”

Karen wondered if perhaps her glasses were interfering with Zoomies. She removed them and tried again, but it didn’t seem to help.

“They’re real blurry, everything’s distorted,” said Pelton. “If you wanted to use this for birding I’d say no.”

We were able to get Zoomies to come into focus when the lenses were extended as far out as they would go, and it did give us a magnified look at a home in the distance.

Up close, Pelton said she couldn’t see any of nature’s beauty through Zoomies.

“Nope,” said Pelton. “It’s just very blurry.”

Pelton quickly found out that you shouldn’t try to walk while wearing Zoomies.

“I don’t think you want to wear these if you want to walk,” said Pelton. “It makes me feel real dizzy.”

Pelton said she is not in a hurry to trade in her binoculars for a pair of Zoomies.

“No, I don’t think so –especially if I can’t walk,” said Pelton.

Pelton gave Zoomies 2 stars on this Does It Work Test.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.