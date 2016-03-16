Phelps calls on residents to sign petition opposing retirement tax increase

As people gather their documents and prepare to file their taxes, Illinois state Rep. Brandon Phelps, D-Harrisburg, is renewing his call to join him in his fight to oppose a tax on retirement income.

“Tax season is a painful reminder for some folks that we cannot afford any more taxes on our working families and seniors in Southern Illinois,” Phelps said. “Frustratingly, some big-city thinkers in Chicago are proposing that we tax retirement income as a means to generating more revenue for Illinois. I cannot begin to tell you how unacceptable it is to put that sort of burden on our retirees’ shoulders.”

The petition requests that residents sign and stand with Phelps in opposing a tax on retirement income. He plans to show his colleagues in Springfield that there are a large number of residents who oppose this idea, and hopes this will encourage them to vote against any measure that includes the tax.

Phelps is also sponsoring House Resolution 890 to make clear that the Illinois tax code should not be changed in order to tax retirement income. Under current law, retirement income is exempt from any form of income tax, but the idea has been proposed by some in Illinois as a possible solution to the budget impasse.

In addition to this proposal, Phelps has stood up for seniors by voting multiple times to freeze property taxes. Phelps also stood up to the governor’s proposed $140 million cut to the Illinois Community Care Program, which provides in-home care to the elderly as an alternative to nursing homes, by voting for a spending plan that would restore the funding and allow more seniors to remain in their homes.

“Our seniors have worked hard to financially save for their retirement and it’s not fair to pull the rug out from under them when they should be enjoying their golden years,” Phelps said. “I refuse to accept this attack on our retirees. I urge residents to join me in this fight and please call my office and add your name to the petition.”

Anyone can sign Phelps’ petition to oppose retirement income tax by contacting his full time constituent service office by calling 618-253-4189 or email bphelps118@gmail.com.

Brandon Phelps represents the 118th District in the Illinois General Assembly, which includes all or portions of Alexander, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, and Union counties.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.