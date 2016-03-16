Wanted woman in Bollinger Co. in police custody

Bollinger County authorities report Iris Nanney has been located and is now in custody.

On Wednesday, March 16 at approximately 1:39 p.m., Bollinger County authorities began a pursuit of a Chevrolet S-10 driven by Iris Marie Nanney on County Road 500 in Bollinger County.

Nanney ultimately got out of the vehicle and fled from the scene on foot into the woods on Bollinger County Road 500, approximately one mile from 34 West.

Nanney was wanted for resisting arrest and distribution of a controlled substance.

Woodland school in the area was on lockdown, but that has since been lifted.

