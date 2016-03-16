Woman injured after single-car crash in McCracken Co.

A Kentucky woman was injured in a car crash Wednesday after the vehicle she was in hit a parked ATV on the side of the road.

At 11:55 a.m. a deputy was dispatched to a single-car crash with injuries in the 4200 block of Oaks Road / KY 450.

The investigation shows that Tony Bowler, 44, of Ledbetter, Ky., was traveling south on Oaks Road, in a 1998 Ford F-150 when he reached to answer his telephone.

While he was distracted by the phone, the vehicle left the right side of the road and struck an unoccupied ATV that was parked in the driveway at 4215 Oaks Road.

The truck then came to stop in the ditch on the west side of the highway.

The passenger in the truck, Deborah Bowler, 55, also of Ledbetter, was transported by Mercy Regional Ambulance Service to Baptist Health Paducah for non-incapacitating injuries.

Also on scene was the Reidland Farley Fire Department.

