Poplar Bluff man arrested in connection to series of ATV thefts

A Poplar Bluff man was arrested Tuesday in connection to a series of stolen all terrain vehicles in the area.

On Tuesday, the Butler County Sheriffs Office arrested Eric Starnes, 45, at his home in Poplar Bluff.

Starnes has been the focus of an ongoing investigation for the theft of several all-terrain vehicles.

His arrest was in connection with a stolen Polaris Ranger UTV that was recovered from a vacant home located on Ivadene Street.

Residents on Ivadene St. alerted law enforcement to the presence of the UTV.

After a consensual search of the property was conducted, deputies confirmed the UTV as the same one stolen on 10-28-15 from bluff power sports in poplar bluff.

Starnes was the prime suspect of the theft since the beginning of the investigation however his arrest was delayed in order to obtain additional evidence as well as the location of the UTV.

Starnes was seen in the business just 10 hours prior to the theft and can be seen on video surveillance looking under the dash area of that particular UTV.

Several hours later Starnes reappears on Bluff Power Sports' surveillance video walking in on foot setting down in the UTV.

After a short time he is seen driving off of the lot.

It was learned from a surveillance video of a neighboring business that Starnes apparently parked his vehicle at a near by apartment complex and is seen walking in the direction of bluff power near the time of the theft .

Starnes implicated himself in a previous theft of another UTV taken approximately one year prior from Bluff Power Sports.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.