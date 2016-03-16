Unofficial voter turnout announced for MO primary

The unofficial voter turnout for Missouri's Presidential Preference Primary election set a record.

According to Secretary of State Jason Kander, a record 38.86 percent, or more than 1.5 million registered Missouri voters, turned out to nominate party candidates for president.

This was comparable to the 2008 presidential primary, which set a record of about 1.4 million votes and 36 percent turnout.

Not included in the unofficial turnout numbers are provisional and overseas absentee ballots, which will be tallied when the election is certified.

According to state law, final results will be certified approximately four weeks after Election Day.

We talked to a couple of southeast Missouri election clerk offices.

According to the Cape Girardeau County election clerk, the turnout this year was on par with the 2008 primary. In 2008, they had 29.76 percent turnout and this year it was 29.36 percent.

She said they had a few instances where they had to use an election machine to print ballots, but this was rare.

The Pemiscot County clerk's office said it had to print more than 110 extra Republican ballots on Tuesday, but everyone was able to vote.

