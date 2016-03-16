Where you can take a spring break trip for under $50 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Where you can take a spring break trip for under $50

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Cancun may sound like a great idea for a spring break trip.

However, if your wallet isn't full enough for that, there is some good news. It is possible to escape Cape Girardeau, Mo. and the surrounding area for under $50.

According to GasBuddy, America is experiencing some of the cheapest spring break gas prices since 2004.

The current national average price for a gallon of gas is $1.94.

Here is a look at some of the best road trips.

Gatlinburg

Round-trip cost: $48

Total round-trip distance: 843 miles

Gatlinburg is a mountain town in eastern Tennessee, known as a gateway to the roughly 520,000-acre Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Some of the best attractions include beautiful views, an amusement park and ski resort Ober Gatlinburg.

Chicago

Round-trip cost: $45

Total round-trip distance: 743 miles

Chicago is known for its bold architecture. There you'll find the 1,451 ft. Willis Tower and the Navy Pier. Even better, Chicago is on Lake Michigan meaning you still have a beach-like setting to enjoy the water. 

Memphis:

Round-trip cost: $21

Total round-trip distance: 345

Memphis is known for its music and barbecue. Get your blues, jazz and rock 'n' roll fix on Beale Street, and restaurants dish up barbecue and soul food.

