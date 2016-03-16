8-year-old killed after being hit by car in McCracken Co.

An 8-year-old boy was killed Tuesday night after being hit by a car in McCracken County, Kentucky.

A 911 call was received on Tuesday evening at 6:43 p.m., reporting that a child had been hit by a car on Berger Road in McCracken County near the intersection of Lions Den Lane.

McCracken County Sheriff’s Deputy Derick Pugh arrived on scene 2 minutes later.

Other emergency responders from both the Hendron Fire Department and Mercy Regional EMS arrived soon after.

The child Dallas Woodford, 8, of Paducah, was immediately taken to Lourdes Hospital but died from his injuries soon after arriving.

Accident reconstructionist units from the McCracken and Graves Co. Sheriff’s Departments, as well as the Paducah Police Department also responded to the scene.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the child and his mother were walking along Berger Road en route to an area park, and were about to cross the roadway.

They stopped to check and make sure that it was safe, when it was reported that the child pulled away from the mother in a hurry to get across.

A vehicle that was traveling west on Berger Road described as a 1999 Ford pickup driven by Robert McNeil, 48, of Boaz, Ky., struck the child as he was crossing the road.

McNeil was the first to call 911.

He and others began trying to give first aid and were praying over the child.

Blood samples were obtained from the operator of the Ford pickup as part of this investigation.

Once the investigation is completed, it will be turned over to the McCracken County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office for review.

Any additional details of the investigation are being withheld at this time pending the completion of the investigation.

The McCracken County Coroner’s Office is also assisting in this investigation.

