Missouri initiative petition for net metering approved

Secretary of State Jason Kander announced on Wednesday March 15 that an initiative petition relating to net metering met state standards for circulation. The petition would amend Chapter 386 of the Revised Statutes of Missouri, was submitted by David Klindt.

The official ballot title for initiative petition 2016-219 reads:

Shall Missouri law be amended to: Allow owners or operators of qualified electric energy generation units to generate up to, but not exceeding, 100 percent of their electrical energy requirements.

Not require both, rural electric cooperatives or municipal utilities that have fewer than 10,000 connected meters to be retail electric suppliers that offer net metering.

Allow retail electric suppliers to charge net metering customers a fee or charge for providing the service, if such fee or charge is approved by the Public Service Commission or the local governing body of the retail electric supplier.

State governmental entities estimate increased annual operating costs of approximately $101,000. Local government electric revenue may increase $1,100 annually with minimal reduction in operating costs.

Before any statutory changes can be brought before Missouri voters in the November 2016 election, signatures must be obtained from registered voters equal to 5 percent of the total votes cast in the 2012 governor’s election from six of the eight state’s eight congressional districts. Signatures on behalf of all initiative petitions for the 2016 ballot are due to the Secretary of State’s office by no later than 5 p.m. on May 8, 2016.

Before circulation petitions, state law requires groups must first have the form of their petition approved by the Secretary of State and Attorney General. The Secretary of State then prepares a summary statement of no more than 100 words, and the State Auditor prepares a fiscal impact statement, both of which are subject to the approval of the Attorney General. When both statements are approved, they become the official ballot title.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.