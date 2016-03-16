Open house for Cape Girardeau street repair project

A public meeting will be held on Wednesday evening for Cape Girardeau's Neighborhood Street Repair program.

The open house, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Osage Centre, will feature city staff and the project contractor.

Repairs to a number of city streets will be conducted from April through December.

The project is funded by the re-purposed Armstrong Drive funds as approved by voters in Transportation Trust Fund 5 last August.

For more information, contact the City of Cape Girardeau Public Works Department at 573-339-6351.

