Open house for Cape Girardeau street repair project

Open house for Cape Girardeau street repair project

Written by Jim Burns, Anchor
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

A public meeting will be held on Wednesday evening for Cape Girardeau's Neighborhood Street Repair program.

The open house, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Osage Centre, will feature city staff and the project contractor.

Repairs to a number of city streets will be conducted from April through December.

The project is funded by the re-purposed Armstrong Drive funds as approved by voters in Transportation Trust Fund 5 last August.

For more information, contact the City of Cape Girardeau Public Works Department at 573-339-6351.

