Redhawks tennis player named OVC Female Athlete of the Week

Southeast sophomore, Mariya Kostiuk, was named Adidas Ohio Valley Conference Female Athlete of the Week.

She won the honor for her performance this past weekend, posting a 3-1 record, 2-0 in singles play, losing only 5 total sets.

Kostiuk beat IUPUI's Rachel Swartwood, 6-0, 6-2 and followed that up with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Evansville's Marina Moreno.

She then teamed up with Anais Emelie to record a doubles win against IUPUI.

"Mariya has been playing some fantastic tennis this season," said head coach Mary Beth Gunn. "She has shown real power and domination on the court, and she looks ready for our opening OVC matches this weekend."

OVC Conference play for the Redhawks tennis team begins this weekend as they visit Eastern Illinois on Friday, March 18 and SIU Edwardsville, Saturday, March 19.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.