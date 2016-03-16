WATCH: President Obama nominates Garland for Supreme Court

President Obama announced he will nominate Merrick Garland for the Supreme Court.

He made the announcement on Wednesday in the Rose Garden.

The nominee will replace the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.

Congressional sources said the nominee will be Judge Merrick Garland, 63, the chief judge for the U.S. Court of Appeals in the District of Columbia Circuit, according to the Associated Press and CNN. Garland served in the Justice Department under the Clinton Administration and was confirmed to the appeals court by a 76-23 vote in 1997.

The president said it's his "constitutional duty" to make the nomination. However, Republicans in Congress want to wait until a new president to be elected for the position to be filled.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.