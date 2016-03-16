FIRST ALERT: Grab the jacket, noticeably cooler today

It is Wednesday, March 16, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

It will be noticeably cooler than yesterday, but overall Brian’s First Alert Forecast shows a pretty nice day. You’ll need a light jacket heading out the door this morning, and by lunchtime temps should be right around 60 degrees with mostly sunny skies. FIRST ALERT: the weekend will be cooler and we may also see rain.

Making headlines:

Slim margins: National front-runners Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump hold narrow advantages over their challengers in Missouri's presidential primaries. Currently, no one has been declared a winner in either race, though nearly all precincts were reporting.

Who is liable: Despite arguments that the Boy Scouts were partly responsible for alleged sexual abuse by a scoutmaster, the Missouri Supreme Court says the organization can't be held liable. Tuesday's ruling said state law allows for lawsuits only against abuse perpetrators.

Flying debris: The National Weather Service says a tornado has been reported near the western Illinois town of Good Hope. Overnight, some damage has been reported across the area.

Prison sentence: North Korea's highest court sentenced an American tourist to 15 years in prison with hard labor on Wednesday for subversion. Otto Warmbier, a University of Virginia undergraduate, was charged with subversion under Article 60 of North Korea's criminal code.

