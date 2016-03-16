March Madness fans to bet $9.2 Billion this year

Have you filled out a bracket? Are you planning on placing some money on the winner?

You are not alone.

The American Gaming Association (AGA) estimates Americans will wager $9.2 billion on March Madness this year. The number marks an increase from 2015, when fans and casual observers alike bet $9 billion.

Bets are typically made through office pools, Nevada sports books, illicit offshore sites and illegal bookies.

This year, Americans are also predicted to complete more than 70 million brackets - a number that will likely surpass the number of ballots voters cast for Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton or any other single presidential candidate in the November election.

In 2012, 65 million Americans voted for President Obama while 61 million voted for Mitt Romney. No presidential candidate has ever received 70 million votes.

In previous research, AGA reports the average person completes nearly two brackets, bets an average of $29 per bracket, and half of all March Madness viewers have filled out a bracket at least once in their lifetime.

