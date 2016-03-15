$2.95M repairs to Randolph Co. Courthouse approved

With all precincts reporting, minus absentee mail-in ballots, repairs to Randolph County's aging courthouse have been approved via a multi-million dollar bond measure.

County leaders said the measure was included on the ballot to make just about $2,950,000 in repairs to the building.

County Sheriff Shannon Wolf said the roof and heating systems are original and will be replaced thanks to the measure.

He said the repairs needed would've increased in price as time continued to pass if the the measure hadn't been approved.

"Prices of materials will continue to rise, and labor, and also we're going to get more damage to the facility from the continued leaking of the roof," Wolf said.

One of the courtrooms recently flooded with 2 to 3 inches of water due to the leaky roof, an event which ruined floors and some sound equipment.

County officials said temporary patch jobs will continue until a new roof is installed.

