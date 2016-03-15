Current presidential primary put into context

If the 2016 presidential primary seems unique that's because it is, according to some experts.

James Newman, assistant professor in the political science department at Southeast Missouri State University, said this year’s primary will be one to remember.

"People are going to look back at this election and say 'something different happened', ’” Newman said.

He said the differences begin with the candidates.

"There is no incumbent president or vice president running for reelection."

That’s only happened once since 1952.

Next, Newman said the sheer number of presidential hopefuls has created hostile political climates.



"We have two political parties in which we have very strong competition," Newman said.

He said a lack of a clear front-runner from the start, particularly for the Republicans, also has added to the uniqueness.

"In this situation the one person [the Republican party] thought maybe was going to be the front-runner, this person finished up very quickly," Newman said.

"There are a lot of things going on now in terms of the outside candidate, or people without a whole lot of political experience are doing very well in the electoral process," he said.

And this push to the presidency will go down as long and expensive.

"This is going to clearly be the most expensive presidential election in our nation's history,” Newman said. "They're spending an enormous about of money in the primaries and they'll need to spend an enormous amount in the general election."



Newman said only time will tell if this election will stand out, but he says the potential is there.

