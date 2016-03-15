Police: Stolen vehicles recovered in Franklin Co., IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Police: Stolen vehicles recovered in Franklin Co., IL

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

Stolen vehicles were recovered in a Franklin County, Illinois burglary investigation.

According to Sesser police, dispatch began receiving reports of vehicles being broken into at around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 15. They say they also received a report of a stolen vehicle.

Police say they were able to recover two stolen vehicles, one stolen four-wheeler and several items allegedly taken during the burglaries.

According to police, an arrest was made at about 2:45 p.m. in connection with the investigation.

Sesser police were helped by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Benton Police Department, Illinois State Police, West City Police Department and Franklin County State Attorney's Office.

