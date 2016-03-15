Sikeston city council rejects changing Main Street to Dr. MLK Dr - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Sikeston city council rejects changing Main Street to Dr. MLK Drive

Written by Derrion Henderson, Reporter
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) -

Sikeston city leaders decided to not move forward with changing Main St. to Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.

The group pushing for the name change aren’t too happy about that decision.

Members of “And Justice for All” said city leaders didn't give them the benefit of the doubt.

The decision was made in a private meeting between members of “And Justice for all” and city leaders.

Members of the group feel changing the street name would help stop some of the senseless violence that has taken over Sikeston.

According to Councilman Gerald Settle, leaders didn’t feel changing the name would aid in the progress to better racial and ethnic unity.

"And Justice for All" CEO Larry McClellon said he feels let down by the councils decision.

“We’re very disappointed how they set us up," McClellon said. "[They] wanted to have a private meeting and I think the public deserves to know what’s going on in the city and not behind closed doors, when you can throw a rock and hide your hand. I didn’t appreciate how we were treated so I do have some problems.”

McClellon said they do not plan to stop their initiative trying to get Main St. changed to Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.

Alternative options were offered to members of And Justice For All, but McClellon said the only option he is open to discuss is the changing of Main St.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT: Rain and possible snow for portions of the Heartland

    FIRST ALERT: Rain and possible snow for portions of the Heartland

    Monday, March 19 2018 9:22 PM EDT2018-03-20 01:22:39 GMT
    We will see rain move in overnight in a few areas, and this rain may mix with snow at times (Source: Pixabay)We will see rain move in overnight in a few areas, and this rain may mix with snow at times (Source: Pixabay)
    Today is expected to be the coldest day of the week (Source: Pixabay)Today is expected to be the coldest day of the week (Source: Pixabay)

    Storms should move east of the Heartland this evening, but we will not be done with precipitation.

    Storms should move east of the Heartland this evening, but we will not be done with precipitation.

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    •   
Powered by Frankly