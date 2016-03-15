Sikeston city council rejects changing Main Street to Dr. MLK Drive

A group in Sikeston spent their Martin Luther King Day pushing to change the name of Main Street to honor the late civil rights leader, but not everyone is on board.

In a public meeting on Monday in Sikeston, the idea of changing Main Street to Martin Luther King Drive was proposed.

Sikeston city leaders decided to not move forward with changing Main St. to Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.

The group pushing for the name change aren’t too happy about that decision.

Members of “And Justice for All” said city leaders didn't give them the benefit of the doubt.

The decision was made in a private meeting between members of “And Justice for all” and city leaders.

Members of the group feel changing the street name would help stop some of the senseless violence that has taken over Sikeston.

According to Councilman Gerald Settle, leaders didn’t feel changing the name would aid in the progress to better racial and ethnic unity.

"And Justice for All" CEO Larry McClellon said he feels let down by the councils decision.

“We’re very disappointed how they set us up," McClellon said. "[They] wanted to have a private meeting and I think the public deserves to know what’s going on in the city and not behind closed doors, when you can throw a rock and hide your hand. I didn’t appreciate how we were treated so I do have some problems.”

McClellon said they do not plan to stop their initiative trying to get Main St. changed to Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.

Alternative options were offered to members of And Justice For All, but McClellon said the only option he is open to discuss is the changing of Main St.

