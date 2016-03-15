Traffic stop leads to meth arrests in McCracken Co. - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Traffic stop leads to meth arrests in McCracken Co.

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: McCracken County Sheriff’s Department) (Source: McCracken County Sheriff’s Department)
Jimmy D. Werner (Source: McCracken County Sheriff’s Department) Jimmy D. Werner (Source: McCracken County Sheriff’s Department)
Desiree R. Stalions (Source: McCracken County Sheriff’s Department) Desiree R. Stalions (Source: McCracken County Sheriff’s Department)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department reports two people have been arrested after a traffic stop in McCracken County on Tuesday, March 15.

Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department arrived on the scene Tuesday 11:57 a.m. and saw a white Lincoln passenger car driving carelessly on Cairo Road. Detectives conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle.

The driver was identified as Jimmy D. Werner, 38, of Goloconda, Illinois and the front seat passenger was identified as Desiree R. Stalions, 21, of Paducah, Kentucky. During the course of the stop, detectives noticed numerous track marks on Stalions’ arms, consistent with illegal drug use.

While detectives were issuing Werner a citation, Paducah police officer Nathan Antonites and his K-9 Junior arrived and conducted a free-air search around the vehicle. The K-9 indicated the odor of a narcotic coming from the vehicle.

Detectives searched the vehicle and found numerous syringes throughout the vehicle that tested positive for Methamphetamine, a digital scale and a glass smoking pipe.

A subsequent investigation revealed that Werner had allegedly given Stalions the Methamphetamine to conceal during the stop, and had also supplied her with Methamphetamine to use the day before.

Both Werner and Stalions were arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail. Upon being booked into the jail, deputy jailers, located a plastic baggy containing approximately three grams of Crystal Methamphetamine that Stalions had concealed in an under garment.

Werner has been charged with careless driving, failure to signal, trafficking in Methamphetamine, possession of Methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Stalions was charged with possession of Methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, promoting contraband and tampering with physical evidence.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

 

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT: Rain and possible snow for portions of the Heartland

    FIRST ALERT: Rain and possible snow for portions of the Heartland

    Monday, March 19 2018 9:22 PM EDT2018-03-20 01:22:39 GMT
    We will see rain move in overnight in a few areas, and this rain may mix with snow at times (Source: Pixabay)We will see rain move in overnight in a few areas, and this rain may mix with snow at times (Source: Pixabay)
    Today is expected to be the coldest day of the week (Source: Pixabay)Today is expected to be the coldest day of the week (Source: Pixabay)

    Storms should move east of the Heartland this evening, but we will not be done with precipitation.

    Storms should move east of the Heartland this evening, but we will not be done with precipitation.

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    •   
Powered by Frankly