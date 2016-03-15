Traffic stop leads to meth arrests in McCracken Co.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department reports two people have been arrested after a traffic stop in McCracken County on Tuesday, March 15.

Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department arrived on the scene Tuesday 11:57 a.m. and saw a white Lincoln passenger car driving carelessly on Cairo Road. Detectives conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle.

The driver was identified as Jimmy D. Werner, 38, of Goloconda, Illinois and the front seat passenger was identified as Desiree R. Stalions, 21, of Paducah, Kentucky. During the course of the stop, detectives noticed numerous track marks on Stalions’ arms, consistent with illegal drug use.

While detectives were issuing Werner a citation, Paducah police officer Nathan Antonites and his K-9 Junior arrived and conducted a free-air search around the vehicle. The K-9 indicated the odor of a narcotic coming from the vehicle.

Detectives searched the vehicle and found numerous syringes throughout the vehicle that tested positive for Methamphetamine, a digital scale and a glass smoking pipe.

A subsequent investigation revealed that Werner had allegedly given Stalions the Methamphetamine to conceal during the stop, and had also supplied her with Methamphetamine to use the day before.

Both Werner and Stalions were arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail. Upon being booked into the jail, deputy jailers, located a plastic baggy containing approximately three grams of Crystal Methamphetamine that Stalions had concealed in an under garment.

Werner has been charged with careless driving, failure to signal, trafficking in Methamphetamine, possession of Methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Stalions was charged with possession of Methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, promoting contraband and tampering with physical evidence.

