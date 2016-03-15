Jackson residents head to the polls in MO primary

The Elk's Lodge driveway was decorated with American flags which you could see passing by. (Source: Sherae Honeycutt/Don Fraizer/KFVS)

Jackson voters made their voice heard on March 15, during the Missouri primary race.

A new polling place was set up at the Jackson Elk's Lodge off of Independence Street.

The driveway was decorated with American flags which you could see passing by.

Cape Girardeau Election Clerk Kara Clark-Summers said she believes this year turn out may top the 2008 Missouri primary.

Voters expressed frustration with the current state of the political race.

"I think it’s crazy. I’ve never seen anything like it in my lifetime," Jackson resident and first time primary voter, Gary Miller said. "With the number of people that are running for president and the crazy things they’re saying. It’s really getting kinda nasty, and I don’t like that so that’s why I think it’s even more important that I get my say in and who I think would be good."

The polls closed at 7 p.m. when the ballot counting could begin.

Stay with Heartland News for full coverage of the Missouri primary and the 2016 presidential election.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.