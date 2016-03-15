MO, IL Primaries: Delegate breakdown, polling information

Here's a breakdown of the delegates in Missouri and Illinois.

Missouri presidential primary

Republican Delegates 52

Democratic Delegates 71

Voters cast their ballots at 29 polling places just in Cape Girardeau County on Tuesday. For more information on polling places and a sample ballot, you can click here.

Voters also turned out in Jackson, Mo. They expressed frustration with the current state of the political race.

You can click here for the Missouri presidential primary results.

Illinois presidential primary

Republican Delegates 69

Democratic Delegates 156

In Illinois, the Union County clerk said this year's race has high interest. For more information on polling places and more, you can click here.

There were also a few local races in Illinois on Tuesday. You can click here for those results as we get them.

For more information on the election in general, you can always visit us at HeartlandVotes.com.

