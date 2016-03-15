MO, IL Primaries: Delegate breakdown, polling information - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

MO, IL Primaries: Delegate breakdown, polling information

Posted by Heartland News
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
(KFVS) -

Here's a breakdown of the delegates in Missouri and Illinois.

Missouri presidential primary

  • Republican Delegates 52
  • Democratic Delegates 71

Voters cast their ballots at 29 polling places just in Cape Girardeau County on Tuesday. For more information on polling places and a sample ballot, you can click here.

Voters also turned out in Jackson, Mo. They expressed frustration with the current state of the political race.

You can click here for the Missouri presidential primary results.

Illinois presidential primary

  • Republican Delegates 69
  • Democratic Delegates 156

In Illinois, the Union County clerk said this year's race has high interest. For more information on polling places and more, you can click here.

There were also a few local races in Illinois on Tuesday. You can click here for those results as we get them.

For more information on the election in general, you can always visit us at HeartlandVotes.com.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT: Rain and possible snow for portions of the Heartland

    FIRST ALERT: Rain and possible snow for portions of the Heartland

    Monday, March 19 2018 9:22 PM EDT2018-03-20 01:22:39 GMT
    We will see rain move in overnight in a few areas, and this rain may mix with snow at times (Source: Pixabay)We will see rain move in overnight in a few areas, and this rain may mix with snow at times (Source: Pixabay)
    Today is expected to be the coldest day of the week (Source: Pixabay)Today is expected to be the coldest day of the week (Source: Pixabay)

    Storms should move east of the Heartland this evening, but we will not be done with precipitation.

    Storms should move east of the Heartland this evening, but we will not be done with precipitation.

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    •   
Powered by Frankly