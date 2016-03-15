Officer-involved shooting in Logan Co., KY leaves one man dead, two others injured

The Kentucky State Police: Post 3 in Bowling Green, Kentucky responded to a report of a shooting at a McDonalds restaurant in the limits of Russellville, Kentucky on North Main Street on Tuesday, March 15.

Officers with the KSP received a call regarding a shooting at a McDonald's parking lot in Logan County. The suspect, identified as Joseph Harris, 34, of Lewisburg, Kentucky, reportedly pulled into the parking lot, got out of his vehicle and shot his former girlfriend, identified as Amanda Harper, 28, of Russellville, Kentucky. She was reportedly waiting in the drive-through line in her vehicle at the time of the shooting.

Harris then fled the scene on foot.

He walked north on North Main Street where he encountered Russellville Police Department Sergeant Morris Kisselbaugh and officers Stephen Meredith and Seth Whittaker.

Upon being challenged by police, Harris brandished a firearm at the officers, at which point, all three officers fired at Harris, hitting him approximately three times.

Harris was pronounced dead at the scene by the Logan County Coroner’s Office and an autopsy will be performed Wednesday, March 16 at the Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville.

Vanna Krang, 48, of Russellville, Kentucky, was inside the Russellville Donut shop across from where Harris was shot. Krang was struck once in the neck by gunfire. He was flown to TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville where he is listed as being in stable condition.

After being shot, Harper pulled across the street where she was treated and then transported to the Medical Center in Bowling Green by Logan County EMS for her injuries.

No Russellville police officers were injured during the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing and is being conducted by the Kentucky State Police: Post 3 in Bowling Green.

KFVS12 will continue to update this story as more details become available.

