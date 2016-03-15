New Releases: ‘The Divergent Series: Allegiant’ and ‘Miracles from Heaven’

Only two wide releases coming in the third weekend of March, with one opening early on Wednesday.

Opening on Wednesday is the adaptation of the Christy Beam book Miracles from Heaven.

When her daughter Anna is diagnosed with an incurable sickness, Christy becomes an advocate for her daughter’s healing as she searches for a potential cure.

After a freak accident, an astonishing phenomenon unfolds that leaves medical experts baffled, her family repaired and their community moved.

Jennifer Garner, Martin Henderson, Brighton Sharbino and Queen Latifah star in this adaptation of true events.

Miracles from Heaven is rated PG for thematic material, including accident and medical images; with a run time of 109 minutes.

The latest in the hit young adult adaptation franchise, The Divergent Series: Allegiant hits theaters from studio Lionsgate.

Following the events of Insurgent, Tris must escape to beyond the wall inclosing Chicago, leaving the only city they have ever known.

Once on the other side, Tris and Four must quickly decide who they can trust as a battle ignites that may very well threaten all of humanity.

Shailene Woodley, Theo James, Zoë Kravitz, Miles Teller, Naomi Watts, Maggie Q and Jeff Daniels star with director Robert Schwentke returning to the franchise.

The Divergent Series: Allegiant is rated PG-13 for intense violence and action, thematic elements, and some partial nudity; with a run time of 121 minutes.

In limited release is the newest film from critically acclaimed writer/director Jeff Nichols.

In Midnight Special, a father must protect his son from outside forces once he discovers his son possesses special powers.

Adam Driver, Kirsten Dunst, Joel Edgerton and Michael Shannon star in this sci-fi adventure.

Midnight Special is rated PG-13 for some violence and action; with a run time of 111 minutes.

Here is a list of this week’s newest releases and theater counts courtesy of Box Office Mojo:

Miracles from Heaven 3,000

The Divergent Series: Allegiant 3,700

Midnight Special 5



The last weekend of March brings with it one of the most anticipated films of the year and the sequel to one of the most successful romantic comedies of all-time.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice is the hotly anticipated film that finally brings superhero powerhouses Batman and Superman together to duke it out in what will no doubt be a massive showdown.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 brings the beloved Portokalos family together for an even bigger and Greeker wedding.

Kate Beckinsale stars in The Disappointments Room in which she and her young son release unimaginable horror into their rural dream house.

