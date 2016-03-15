SIU baseball hosts Military Appreciation Night/Vietnam Veterans Day

The Saluki Athletics, Shawnee Detachment Marine Corps and the Southern Illinois Veterans Coalition sponsored a Military Appreciation Night and Vietnam Veterans Day event on Tuesday, March 29 at the Saluki baseball game.

Game time is at 17:00 hours, or 5 p.m., at Itchy Jones Stadium vs. Austin Peay.

The pre-game ceremonies with the presentation of colors and service branch flags started at 4:40 p.m.

Current military members and veterans were admitted free, along with free food.

Veteran Service Organizations were also at the stadium to distribute information and talk with veterans.

This event is the first of several events leading up to 2015, the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam war.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.