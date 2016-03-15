SIU baseball hosts Military Appreciation Night/Vietnam Veterans - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SIU baseball hosts Military Appreciation Night/Vietnam Veterans Day

Written by Mike Payne, Director
Connect
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

The Saluki Athletics, Shawnee Detachment Marine Corps and the Southern Illinois Veterans Coalition sponsored a Military Appreciation Night and Vietnam Veterans Day event on Tuesday, March 29 at the Saluki baseball game.

Game time is at 17:00 hours, or 5 p.m., at Itchy Jones Stadium vs. Austin Peay.

The pre-game ceremonies with the presentation of colors and service branch flags started at 4:40 p.m.

Current military members and veterans were admitted free, along with free food.

Veteran Service Organizations were also at the stadium to distribute information and talk with veterans.

This event is the first of several events leading up to 2015, the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam war.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT: Rain and possible snow for portions of the Heartland

    FIRST ALERT: Rain and possible snow for portions of the Heartland

    Monday, March 19 2018 9:22 PM EDT2018-03-20 01:22:39 GMT
    We will see rain move in overnight in a few areas, and this rain may mix with snow at times (Source: Pixabay)We will see rain move in overnight in a few areas, and this rain may mix with snow at times (Source: Pixabay)
    Today is expected to be the coldest day of the week (Source: Pixabay)Today is expected to be the coldest day of the week (Source: Pixabay)

    Storms should move east of the Heartland this evening, but we will not be done with precipitation.

    Storms should move east of the Heartland this evening, but we will not be done with precipitation.

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    •   
Powered by Frankly