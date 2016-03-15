Women's History Month Spotlight: Lt. Gen. Nadja West - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Women's History Month Spotlight: Lt. Gen. Nadja West

Written by Christi Reynard, Executive Producer
Connect
(Source: U.S. Army) (Source: U.S. Army)
(KFVS) -

March is National Women’s History Month, and in the spotlight for March 15, 2016 is Lt. General Nadja West, the 44th U.S. Army Surgeon General. She’s also the Commanding General of the U.S. Army Medical Command (MEDCOM), and the highest ranking female to have graduated from West Point.

West was born in Germany, and was adopted by a couple in Washington D.C. who also adopted 12 other interracial children from Germany.

She studied engineering at the U.S. Military Academy, then went on to get her medical degree at George Washington University School of Medicine.

She rose through the ranks of MEDCOM. As MEDCOM's commanding general, West advises and assists the secretary of the army and army chief of staff on healthcare matters in the U.S. Army, and overseas development and execution of policies and procedures that affect soldiers and their families.

While serving in the army, West was deployed during Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm, and was part of a medical mission with the 5th Special Forces Group, the most one of the most decorated active duty units in the U.S. armed forces. She’s served in leadership positions at army hospitals in Europe and in the U.S.

West became the first black surgeon general, Dec. 11, 2015. 

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT: Rain and possible snow for portions of the Heartland

    FIRST ALERT: Rain and possible snow for portions of the Heartland

    Monday, March 19 2018 9:22 PM EDT2018-03-20 01:22:39 GMT
    We will see rain move in overnight in a few areas, and this rain may mix with snow at times (Source: Pixabay)We will see rain move in overnight in a few areas, and this rain may mix with snow at times (Source: Pixabay)
    Today is expected to be the coldest day of the week (Source: Pixabay)Today is expected to be the coldest day of the week (Source: Pixabay)

    Storms should move east of the Heartland this evening, but we will not be done with precipitation.

    Storms should move east of the Heartland this evening, but we will not be done with precipitation.

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    •   
Powered by Frankly