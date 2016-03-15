Women's History Month Spotlight: Lt. Gen. Nadja West

March is National Women’s History Month, and in the spotlight for March 15, 2016 is Lt. General Nadja West, the 44th U.S. Army Surgeon General. She’s also the Commanding General of the U.S. Army Medical Command (MEDCOM), and the highest ranking female to have graduated from West Point.



West was born in Germany, and was adopted by a couple in Washington D.C. who also adopted 12 other interracial children from Germany.



She studied engineering at the U.S. Military Academy, then went on to get her medical degree at George Washington University School of Medicine.



She rose through the ranks of MEDCOM. As MEDCOM's commanding general, West advises and assists the secretary of the army and army chief of staff on healthcare matters in the U.S. Army, and overseas development and execution of policies and procedures that affect soldiers and their families.



While serving in the army, West was deployed during Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm, and was part of a medical mission with the 5th Special Forces Group, the most one of the most decorated active duty units in the U.S. armed forces. She’s served in leadership positions at army hospitals in Europe and in the U.S.



West became the first black surgeon general, Dec. 11, 2015.



