March 16 celebrity birthdays

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
Let's send out some March 16 birthday wishes.

He rode to fame on a motorcycle as Officer Poncherello on TV's CHIPS.  You could find him on the cover of just about any teen magazine back in the late 1970's. Erik Estrada is 67 today.

He's a comedian and actor who for years hosted the muscular dystrophy telethon.  Jerry Lewis is 90 today.

He's an actor best known for his role as Bronn on the fantasy HBO series Game of Thrones. Jerome Flynn is 53 today.

She's a singer, songwriter and guitarist for the rock band Heart. They're known for such hits as Magic Man, These Dreams, Never and many many more. 
Nancy Wilson is 62 today.

  WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.
    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

