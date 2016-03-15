FIRST ALERT: Expect warmest day of 2016, chance of storms tonight

It is Tuesday, March 15, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Today will be the warmest day of 2016 so far, with highs projected to be in the upper 70s possibly even the lower 80s. Waking up, skies will be clear and you’ll only need a light jacket as you get to work and school. FIRST ALERT: There is a slight chance for thunderstorms tonight.

Making Headlines:

Presidential primary: Voters in Missouri and Illinois will get a big say when they award delegates to presidential candidates in a tight race today. Unlike, previous elections both states saw the candidates make a big campaign push over the weekend.

Fatal fire: An 18-year-old was found dead following a house fire in Livingston County, Ky. The deadly incident remains under investigation.

Deadly shootout: Alleged drug activity led to a shootout in Chicago that left the suspect dead and three officers injured. A woman is currently being question in connection to the incident.

Overwhelming support: The House approved a resolution that condemns as genocide the atrocities committed by the Islamic State group against Christians and other religious and ethnic minorities in Iraq and Syria.The non-binding measure passed on Monday by a vote of 393-0.

