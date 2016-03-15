Woman in Livingston Co. fire died from smoke inhalation

Autopsy results for an 18-year-old woman who died in a fire in Livingston County, Kentucky revealed the victim died from smoke inhalation.

The autopsy was performed in Louisville, Kentucky on Wednesday, March 16.

According to the KSP, a home caught on fire on the evening of March 14, 2016 in the 700 block of Holland Rd.

The KSP reports Melissa Hopkins, 18, was found inside of the home and died at the scene.

The KSP is awaiting the results of toxicology and other testing at this time. The investigation continues by Detective Steve Silfies and arson investigator Michael Smith.

The KSP were assisted at the scene by Ledbetter Fire Department, Grand Lakes Fire Department, Burna Fire Department, Smithland Fire Department, Livingston EMS, Livingston County Coroner’s Office, and Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.

