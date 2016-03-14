Shawnee National Forest to close 'Snake Road' - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Shawnee National Forest to close 'Snake Road'

Written by Mary-Ann Maloney, Anchor
HARRISBURG, IL (KFVS) -

Starting on March 15 the Shawnee National Forest will temporarily close LaRue Road #345 (also known as snake road) between mile post 3.0 and mile post 5.8.

This section will remain closed until May 15.

The road is closed seasonally for the protection of migrating snakes and amphibians as they make the seasonal journey from their winter hibernation areas to their summer swamp habitats.

Some of these species are identified as threatened and endangered by both the state of Illinois and the U.S. Forest Service.

Though the road is closed to vehicular traffic, you can travel by foot to the migration area.

The gradual, two-month migration event attracts people from across the country who want to see the rich diversity of reptile and amphibian species along this single stretch of road.

For more information, please contact the Shawnee National Forest office at 618-833-8576.

