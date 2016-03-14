'Shooting Against Cancer' bowfishing tournament scheduled at Lake Wappapello

The fourth annual "Shooting Against Cancer" Bowfishing Tournament is scheduled for May 14 at Lake Wappapello.

Two to four man teams are accepted with youth under 10.

The entry fee is $150 a team.

Thousands of dollars worth of door prizes will be given away.

The event, sponsored by Dick's Sporting Goods, runs from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

You can call 573-561-2105 for more information.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.