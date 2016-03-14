RLC to host 'Around the World in 15 Days' event - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

RLC to host 'Around the World in 15 Days' event

Written by Mary-Ann Maloney, Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
INA, IL (KFVS) -

Want to take a trip around the world? Well, now you can during a five-course meal at Rend Lake College's Culinary Arts Showcase.

This year's theme is "Around the World in 15 Days".

The showcase, in its fourth year, will open on Thursday, March 17 and run through Friday, May 6.

The Culinary Arts Showcase resembles a fine dining restaurant run by RLC Culinary Arts students enrolled in the Restaurant Management course.

Using the bi-level kitchen and dining area in the Student Center on the Ina campus, students work in a variety of roles, ranging from executive chef, sous chef, server, runner, Maitre D' and more to get hands-on experience in all aspects of the restaurant business.

This year's event will feature specials from different countries and regions, alongside a set menu. There will be a separate, more simple menu for children. The showcase will be open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays, with the exception of Good Friday weekend (Thursday, March 24 and Friday March 25).

Tickets cost $25 and can be reserved by calling 618-437-5321, ext. 1714.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android.

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly