RLC to host 'Around the World in 15 Days' event

Want to take a trip around the world? Well, now you can during a five-course meal at Rend Lake College's Culinary Arts Showcase.

This year's theme is "Around the World in 15 Days".

The showcase, in its fourth year, will open on Thursday, March 17 and run through Friday, May 6.

The Culinary Arts Showcase resembles a fine dining restaurant run by RLC Culinary Arts students enrolled in the Restaurant Management course.

Using the bi-level kitchen and dining area in the Student Center on the Ina campus, students work in a variety of roles, ranging from executive chef, sous chef, server, runner, Maitre D' and more to get hands-on experience in all aspects of the restaurant business.

This year's event will feature specials from different countries and regions, alongside a set menu. There will be a separate, more simple menu for children. The showcase will be open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays, with the exception of Good Friday weekend (Thursday, March 24 and Friday March 25).

Tickets cost $25 and can be reserved by calling 618-437-5321, ext. 1714.

