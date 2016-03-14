KYTC to hold public meeting regarding possible construction project

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is seeking public input on plans to construct a Double Crossover Diamond (DCD), sometimes referred to a Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI), for U.S. 60 at Interstate 24 Exit 4 in Paducah, Kentucky.

KYTC engineers and consultants have scheduled a public meeting for Tuesday, March 22, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the McCracken County High School to discuss the project and speak with the public on the planning process.

The project is designed to help relieve congestion, improve safety and support continued traffic growth along the U.S. 60 corridor in the Mall area of Paducah, west of Interstate 24.

“We would like to urge anyone who regularly travels U.S. 60 through the I-24 Paducah Exit 4 Interchange to attend this public meeting,” Mike McGregor, KYTC District 1 Chief Engineer, said. “Our engineers and consultants will provide a wealth of information about this project and will seek public input that will be incorporated into the planning process.”

A brief project overview presentation will be held at 5:15 p.m. and again at 6:15 p.m., if necessary. The meeting will largely follow an informal, open house format allowing the public to ask questions and make comments.

Handouts containing information about the project will be provided. A video detailing the proposed improvements, drive-through tutorials for the DCD interchange and other displays will also be available. Written comments will be accepted during the meeting and up to 15 days after the meeting.

The only existing Double Crossover Diamond (DCD) Interchange in Kentucky is at the busy intersection of U.S. 68/Harrodsburg Road and KY 4/New Circle Road in Lexington.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android.

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.