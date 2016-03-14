Extra law enforcement requested at work zone

Kentucky transportation officials have requested additional law enforcement to patrol a work zone in Graves County.

Officials say drivers are illegally using emergency crossovers at the Julian Carroll-Purchase Parkway work zone at the KY 80 Exit 22 Interchange at Mayfield, which, they say, creates a significant hazard for themselves and other drivers.

Kentucky 80 is closed at this site to allow construction of a new overpass within the interchange.

According to a news release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, since that closure, drivers have been illegally using crossovers that are restricted for emergency vehicles only.

There have been reports over the last few days that non-emergency vehicles tried to avoid the two-minute detour by illegal use of the emergency crossovers. One of those motorists was involved in a crash.

A citation for illegal use of a crossover carries a fine and court costs of about $300.

