Extra law enforcement requested at work zone - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Extra law enforcement requested at work zone

Written by Greg Webb, Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
MAYFIELD, KY (KFVS) -

Kentucky transportation officials have requested additional law enforcement to patrol a work zone in Graves County. 

Officials say drivers are illegally using emergency crossovers at the Julian Carroll-Purchase Parkway work zone at the KY 80 Exit 22 Interchange at Mayfield, which, they say, creates a significant hazard for themselves and other drivers.

Kentucky 80 is closed at this site to allow construction of a new overpass within the interchange.

According to a news release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, since that closure, drivers have been illegally using crossovers that are restricted for emergency vehicles only.

There have been reports over the last few days that non-emergency vehicles tried to avoid the two-minute detour by illegal use of the emergency crossovers. One of those motorists was involved in a crash.

A citation for illegal use of a crossover carries a fine and court costs of about $300.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly