Concerns over water after report found particle levels exceed state limit

According to MDNR, some people who drink water containing radionuclides in excess of the Maximum Contaminant Level over many years may have an increased risk of getting cancer. (Source: KFVS)

There are concerns over the drinking water in a district in Cape Girardeau County.

Results found the Radionuclide particle levels in the drinking water from one well in Cape Girardeau County are higher than the state limit.

The water is not considered contaminated and is safe to drink.

Two-hundred people were notified by mail the radionuclide particles are “slightly above” allowable limits for the state.

The Public Water Supply District #5 near Egypt Mills supplies water to 200 homes in Cape Girardeau County.

For the fourth consecutive quarterly read, the water tested exceeded the Maximum Contaminant level.

This puts some residents on edge.

“Just a little bit of fear. Not really knowing what it means. Whether or not we can drink it or if my pet can drink it, whether or not we should be cooking with it,” said Kim Maschmidt of Cape Girardeau County.

Maschmidt has lived there less than a year, but worries about possible long-term effect this could have on her family and her pet.

“This isn’t the first letter that we’ve got. We’ve gotten other letters saying that they tested the particles in the water and so we have always been very mindful of that,” she said.

The water supply district is wants to build a second source of water in the form of a new deep well, which could be paid for in part by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Another source of funding could come in the form of a bond issue down the road.

