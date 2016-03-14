Box Office: ‘Zootopia’ stays on top, ’10 Cloverfield Lane’ opens strong while ‘The Brothers Grimsby’ flops hard

At just ten days in theaters the animated Disney film, Zootopia has now crossed $143 million in domestic gross.

The family film out performed all new releases to remain in the number one spot for the second week.

With a gross of $51.3 million, the animated film following a cop bunny and con-artist fox looks to become another hit for Disney.

10 Cloverfield Lane performed above expectations to open in second with an impressive $24.7 million.

The film went into the weekend with incredibly strong reviews and good word of mouth following $1.8 million in Thursday previews.

This marks another success for J.J. Abram’s trademark cryptic advertising as audiences went into the film with very little information about the plot.

Staying in third for another week is Deadpool with a weekend gross of $10.9 million.

The Marvel action/comedy has been a proven hit as it crosses a worldwide gross of $708 million.

Dropping from second to fourth is the Gerald Butler starring action/thriller London Has Fallen with a weekend take of $10.8 million.

The film dropped over 50 percent in its second weekend; it is unlikely the film will reach the same success as its predecessor Olympus Has Fallen.

In fifth is the Tina Fey comedy, Whiskey Tango Foxtrot with a gross of $4.6 million in its second week.

The $35 million film has grossed a meager $14.5 million in its two weeks of release.

Opening in less than one thousand theaters and securing the sixth spot is The Perfect Match with a gross of $4.2 million.

The Lionsgate produced film had experts divided with its projected opening, with many suggesting it would open closer to $10 million.

In seventh is the adaptation of Anne Rice’s fictional account of a young Jesus Christ, The Young Messiah, with a take of $3.3 million.

Experts blamed the poor opening on bad timing as Sony’s much anticipated Miracles from Heaven opens on March 16.

The last of the new releases and easily the most disappointing is the Sacha Baron Cohen comedy, The Brothers Grimsby, which opened to a pathetic $3.2 million.

That places the film easily within the list of worst wide openings of all-time; another strike against the already struggling film.

This is the lowest opening for director Louis Leterrier (The Incredible Hulk) and actor Sacha Baron Cohen (Borat).

Finishing in ninth is the Lionsgate produced Gods of Egypt with a take of $2.5 million.

The second top ten finish for star Gerard Butler, but overall a disappointment as the film has only grossed back $27 million of its $140 million price tag.

Rounding out the top ten is Risen, with a weekend gross of $2.2 million.

Here is a list of the top ten films and their grosses for the weekend of March 4, 2016 provided by Box Office Mojo:

Zootopia $51,339,887 10 Cloverfield Lane $24,702,752 Deadpool $10,942,304 London Has Fallen $10,836,078 Whiskey Tango Foxtrot $4,665,013 The Perfect Match $4,294,232 The Young Messiah $3,294,876 The Brothers Grimsby $3,258,327 Gods of Egypt $2,546,473 Risen $2,282,208

Only two wide release for the third weekend of March.

The Divergent Series: Allegiant is the latest in the young adult franchise in which Tris and Four venture into the outside world where they are taken into protective custody by the mysterious Bureau of Genetic Welfare.

Christy Beam’s Miracles from Heaven has been adapted into a major motion picture following the events of a young girl being cured of a rare digestive disorder after surviving a terrible accident.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.