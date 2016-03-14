Capahas long-time manager Jess Bolen retiring after season

Long-time Capahas baseball Manager Jess Bolen says he will retire after his 50th season this year and his son Tom will take over the team next season.

Bolen has a career win-loss record of 1499-406.

He said the team has also gotten a two-year sponsorship, and they will now be called the Burger King Capahas.

