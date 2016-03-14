Man arrested in Perry Co., IL after threatening public official - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man arrested in Perry Co., IL after threatening public official

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
Connect
Cody W. Gass (Source: Perry County Sheriff's Office) Cody W. Gass (Source: Perry County Sheriff's Office)
PERRY COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

The Perry County Sheriff's Office is reporting that a man has been arrested for threatening and intimidating a public official on Wednesday, March 9.

Cody W. Gass was being interviewed over the phone by a Perry County deputy. Over the course of the conversation Gass made a death threat toward David Stanton, the Perry County States Attorney.

Over the course of the continued conversation, other claims were made that gave more credibility to the threat, and for the ability for Gass to carry out said threat.

Sheriff Steve Bareis was contacted and came into the office to assist in the investigation. Following his investigation, he contacted Illinois State Police (ISP), requesting additional help.

On Thursday, March 10, a group of investigators and Sheriff Bareis spoke on the phone to the Attorney General’s office, who is serving as the prosecutor in this case.

It was determined that enough evidence existed to believe this was a viable threat and warrants were issued for Gass on charges of threatening a public official and intimidation.

A search warrant was issued, executed by the ISP, for the recovery of any guns. Gass was taken into custody without incident.

A $100,000 bond was placed on Gass, which he posted on March 11. He is currently out on bond.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    Reports: Austin bombings suspect dead

    Reports: Austin bombings suspect dead

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 5:39 AM EDT2018-03-21 09:39:50 GMT

    The suspect is believed to be involved in a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20.

    The suspect is believed to be involved in a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20.

  • Akron couple faces felony after 2-year-old daughter froze to death on porch

    Akron couple faces felony after 2-year-old daughter froze to death on porch

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 4:45 AM EDT2018-03-21 08:45:56 GMT
    Tierra M. Williams, 22, and Dariaun D. Parker, 24, of Akron, have been charged with felony child endangering. (Source: Akron Police Department)Tierra M. Williams, 22, and Dariaun D. Parker, 24, of Akron, have been charged with felony child endangering. (Source: Akron Police Department)

    Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.

    Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.

  • Woman attacks McDonald's worker over wrong biscuit

    Woman attacks McDonald's worker over wrong biscuit

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-03-21 06:24:01 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-03-21 06:24:01 GMT
    If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say. (Source: Glendale Police Department/WISN/CNN)If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say. (Source: Glendale Police Department/WISN/CNN)

    If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say.

    If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say.

Powered by Frankly