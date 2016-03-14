Man arrested in Perry Co., IL after threatening public official

The Perry County Sheriff's Office is reporting that a man has been arrested for threatening and intimidating a public official on Wednesday, March 9.

Cody W. Gass was being interviewed over the phone by a Perry County deputy. Over the course of the conversation Gass made a death threat toward David Stanton, the Perry County States Attorney.

Over the course of the continued conversation, other claims were made that gave more credibility to the threat, and for the ability for Gass to carry out said threat.

Sheriff Steve Bareis was contacted and came into the office to assist in the investigation. Following his investigation, he contacted Illinois State Police (ISP), requesting additional help.

On Thursday, March 10, a group of investigators and Sheriff Bareis spoke on the phone to the Attorney General’s office, who is serving as the prosecutor in this case.

It was determined that enough evidence existed to believe this was a viable threat and warrants were issued for Gass on charges of threatening a public official and intimidation.

A search warrant was issued, executed by the ISP, for the recovery of any guns. Gass was taken into custody without incident.

A $100,000 bond was placed on Gass, which he posted on March 11. He is currently out on bond.

