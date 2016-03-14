WATCH: Crazy video of kayaker going down Cumberland falls in KY - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

WATCH: Crazy video of kayaker going down Cumberland falls in KY

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Still image from video posted by Savannah Faith on her Facebook page. Still image from video posted by Savannah Faith on her Facebook page.
KENTUCKY (KFVS/AP) -

A woman captured some crazy video as a kayaker went over Cumberland Falls in Kentucky on Saturday, March 14.

Savannah Faith posted the video on her Facebook page.

In it, you can watch as the kayak goes down the fall and emerges from the mist, right side up.

Kentucky officials said on Monday two men have been charged with trespassing after going over Cumberland Falls in kayaks.

According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, State Department of Parks spokesman Gil Lawson said a ranger cited Dane Jackson and Nicholas Troutman after they came off the river below the falls.

The charge is a misdemeanor. The two weren't available for comment Monday, but they posted video and comments on their Facebook pages.

Lawson did not have information on where the two were from or their ages.

Both said on Facebook they are champion kayakers.

Lawson said the two went over the falls in separate kayaks at about 6 p.m. Saturday.

He said the Parks Department strongly discourages anyone from attempting to go over the falls because of the danger of death or injury.

Cumberland Falls is sometimes called Little Niagara, the Niagara of the South or Great Falls. It's a large waterfall on the Cumberland River on the border of McCreary and Whitley Counties in Kentucky.

