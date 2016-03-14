Deputies search for 2 persons of interest in diesel fuel theft in Delta, MO

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating two persons of interest allegedly involved in a diesel fuel theft in the Delta area.

Authorities say the two subjects are driving a Ford F350 Crew Cab Dually.

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of these two subjects to please contact the Cape Girardeau Sheriff's Office at (573)-243-3551.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.