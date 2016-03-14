Heartland News Now: Adding more fruits and veggies to your diet

Registered dietitian Christa Hudson is back to show some ways to include more fruits and vegetables into what you eat every day.

According to the Centers for Disease control, a vast majority of Americans isn't getting the recommended servings for fruits and vegetables.

Monday, on Heartland News Now, Christa Hudson showed some ways to easily incorporate more servings throughout the day.

First, snacks.

It's easy to head to the snack machine, but a little preparation goes a long way.

You can easily make your own chips at home, without the added sodium and fat.

Simply cut up a potato or another vegetable and either bake them or put them on a microwaveable tray and microwave for a few minutes on each side.

Now, if you're looking to include more vegetables into your dinner, pasta is an easy fix.

Spiralizing vegetables is a popular trend to try.

There are several tools to choose from if you want to turn zucchini or sweet potatoes into spiralize form.

This is an easy replacement for the pasta itself, or you can add some vegetables to top off your dinner.

When it comes to dessert, there are low-calorie ways to incorporate fruit.

Go for a smoothie or "nice" cream, simply pureeing frozen bananas or strawberries for a healthy snack.

