Carbondale Farmer's Market set for Opening Day

Opening day for the Carbondale Farmer's Market for the 2016 season will be Saturday, April 2 at the Westowne Centre across from the Murdale Shopping Center.

The market will be open from 8 a.m until noon.

New for this season, the market will accept the Link card, which gives qualifying families greater access to locally grown food.

The market has been working with the Jackson County Health Department, Jackson County Plan4Health initiative and the Jackson County Healthy Communities Coalition to make this happen.

For more information, contact Ann Stahlheber, the Carbondale Farmer's Market Manager, at 618-833-2769 or stalhbr@yahoo.com.

