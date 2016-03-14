SEMO baseball team off to great start in OVC play

The Southeast Missouri State baseball team got to a great start in conference play.

The Redhawks opened up the Ohio Valley Conference play by sweeping Eastern Kentucky.

Southeast improves to 9-7 on the season, and opens the Ohio Valley Conference at 3-0.

SEMO also opened up the 2014 season with a 3-0 start.

The Redhawks pitching staff was outstanding, holding EKU to just five runs in the three-game series.

Southeast will host Morehead State on Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Cape Girardeau, beginning on March 18.

