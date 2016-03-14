Officials: Undocumented immigrant accused of raping 16 year old in Stoddard Co.

The Stoddard County prosecuting attorney and sheriff's office is reporting an undocumented immigrant is facing rape charges in Stoddard County.

Jose Reney Aguilar was charged with first degree rape.

According to the probable cause affidavit, on Wednesday, December 9, 2015, deputies were notified by a Missouri Children's Division hotline report that a 16-year-old girl was sexually assaulted about a year earlier, some time between March 16, 2014 and March 16, 2015.

During an interview, the 16 year old identified 35-year-old Aguilar as the alleged suspect and told officers the incident happened twice when she was 15 years old at Aguilar's previous home near Dexter, Mo.

The probable cause also stated the 16 year old "appeared to be functioning at a diminished capacity."

An arrest warrant was issued for Aguilar.

He was arrested in Poinsett County, Arkansas on Friday, March 11.

After contacting Homeland Security, deputies say Aguilar did not appear to have any immigration status based on the lack of information received. They say he has no known social security number.

According to Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver, the Stoddard County Justice System and sheriff's office has tried in the past to coordinate with Federal Immigration officials to deport Aguilar after he was accused of a misdemeanor assault.

Oliver said all of their efforts to deport him were met with refusals by federal officials.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.