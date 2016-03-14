SIC archery team gives back, awards $2,000 to college

SIC archery national champ, Alli Armstrong, with Coach Archie Blair (left), presents a check to David Port for the SIC Foundation. (Source: Southeastern Illinois College)

The archery team of Southeastern Illinois College is giving back to the community, recently awarding a check for $2,000 to the SIC Foundation.

The check was presented last month to the foundation's Chairman, Carmi native David Port, by SIC student and archer Alli Armstrong.

The money was raised last fall during a campaign designed to fund Southeastern student scholarships; Armstrong was the top salesperson.

The archery team, along with the SIC Foundation, will come together again July 23 to July 24 to sponsor a bow fishing tournament in hopes of raising even more money for the college, according to SIC's head archery coach Archie Blair.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.