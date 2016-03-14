SIC archery team gives back, awards $2,000 to college - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SIC archery team gives back, awards $2,000 to college

Written by Michael Bowling, Content Specialist
Connect
SIC archery national champ, Alli Armstrong, with Coach Archie Blair (left), presents a check to David Port for the SIC Foundation. (Source: Southeastern Illinois College) SIC archery national champ, Alli Armstrong, with Coach Archie Blair (left), presents a check to David Port for the SIC Foundation. (Source: Southeastern Illinois College)
HARRISBURG, IL (KFVS) -

The archery team of Southeastern Illinois College is giving back to the community, recently awarding a check for $2,000 to the SIC Foundation. 

The check was presented last month to the foundation's Chairman, Carmi native David Port, by SIC student and archer Alli Armstrong. 

The money was raised last fall during a campaign designed to fund Southeastern student scholarships; Armstrong was the top salesperson. 

The archery team, along with the SIC Foundation, will come together again July 23 to July 24 to sponsor a bow fishing tournament in hopes of raising even more money for the college, according to SIC's head archery coach Archie Blair. 

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly