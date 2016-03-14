Cape Girardeau voters head to the polls for presidential primary

Voters will cast their ballots at 29 polling places in Cape Girardeau County on Tuesday.

Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers says a lot of work goes into preparation ahead of the event.

Starting at 8 a.m. on Monday, crews were out putting up polls at the Conservation center in Cape Girardeau.

"People don't see the behind the scenes that go into the voting," Summers said. "They spent months prepping for everything, setting up all the supplies for all the polls. Getting all that together."

Where to vote

Polls will open at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

Click here for a look at all the polling locations in Cape Girardeau County.

Voters that are unsure about where to vote can call the County Clerk's office at (573) 243-3547.

Summers encourages residents with polling questions to call before Tuesday so the voting process can go as smooth as possible.

What voters are casting their ballots for

Here's a look at a sample ballot voters will see on Tuesday.

Voters will have to pick one of the following party ballots for this primary election: Democratic, Republican, Libertarian, or Constitution.

However, this information will not be recorded.

Voter turnout

Missouri election officials are projecting that 34 percent of registered voters will cast ballots in the presidential primary.

Secretary of State Jason Kander released the projections, compiled from estimates made by local election officials.

The estimates range from a projected low of 7 percent turnout in Washington County to a high of 74 percent in Caldwell Country.

Missouri is one five states holding primaries Tuesday, along with Florida, Illinois, North Carolina and Ohio. Missouri's share of delegates at stake is the smallest among those states.

