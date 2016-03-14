Cape Girardeau voters head to the polls for presidential primary - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau voters head to the polls for presidential primary

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
MISSOURI (KFVS) -

Voters will cast their ballots at 29 polling places in Cape Girardeau County on Tuesday.

Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers says a lot of work goes into preparation ahead of the event.

Starting at 8 a.m. on Monday, crews were out putting up polls at the Conservation center in Cape Girardeau.

"People don't see the behind the scenes that go into the voting," Summers said. "They spent months prepping for everything, setting up all the supplies for all the polls. Getting all that together."

Where to vote

Polls will open at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

Click here for a look at all the polling locations in Cape Girardeau County.

Voters that are unsure about where to vote can call the County Clerk's office at (573) 243-3547.

Summers encourages residents with polling questions to call before Tuesday so the voting process can go as smooth as possible.

What voters are casting their ballots for

Here's a look at a sample ballot voters will see on Tuesday.

Voters will have to pick one of the following party ballots for this primary election: Democratic, Republican, Libertarian, or Constitution.

However, this information will not be recorded.

Voter turnout

Missouri election officials are projecting that 34 percent of registered voters will cast ballots in the presidential primary.

Secretary of State Jason Kander released the projections, compiled from estimates made by local election officials.

The estimates range from a projected low of 7 percent turnout in Washington County to a high of 74 percent in Caldwell Country.

Missouri is one five states holding primaries Tuesday, along with Florida, Illinois, North Carolina and Ohio. Missouri's share of delegates at stake is the smallest among those states.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    Reports: Austin bombings suspect dead

    Reports: Austin bombings suspect dead

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 5:39 AM EDT2018-03-21 09:39:50 GMT

    The suspect is believed to be involved in a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20.

    The suspect is believed to be involved in a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20.

  • Akron couple faces felony after 2-year-old daughter froze to death on porch

    Akron couple faces felony after 2-year-old daughter froze to death on porch

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 4:45 AM EDT2018-03-21 08:45:56 GMT
    Tierra M. Williams, 22, and Dariaun D. Parker, 24, of Akron, have been charged with felony child endangering. (Source: Akron Police Department)Tierra M. Williams, 22, and Dariaun D. Parker, 24, of Akron, have been charged with felony child endangering. (Source: Akron Police Department)

    Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.

    Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.

  • Woman attacks McDonald's worker over wrong biscuit

    Woman attacks McDonald's worker over wrong biscuit

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-03-21 06:24:01 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-03-21 06:24:01 GMT
    If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say. (Source: Glendale Police Department/WISN/CNN)If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say. (Source: Glendale Police Department/WISN/CNN)

    If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say.

    If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say.

Powered by Frankly