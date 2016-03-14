McCracken Co. Sheriff: Man on drugs steals 4 vehicles, breaks in - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

McCracken Co. Sheriff: Man on drugs steals 4 vehicles, breaks into homes

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department) (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
Warren Thomas Brown III (Source: McCracken County Regional Jail) Warren Thomas Brown III (Source: McCracken County Regional Jail)
Heather Driver (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department) Heather Driver (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A man is behind bars after allegedly stealing four vehicles and breaking into several homes while on drugs in McCracken County.

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports 28-year-old Warren Thomas Brown III was arrested and will likely face more charges after a series of incidents that started on March 13.

Deputies were dispatched to Metropolis Lake Road in response to a burglary around 6:35 p.m.

The caller said a man and woman were trying to break into a home and a vehicle parked on the property.

Witnesses told the sheriff's department the subjects later tried to gain entry into a camper across from the West McCracken Fire station.

That is where deputies located the female suspect, identified as 29-year-old Heather Driver. The sheriff's department says Driver was heavily under the influence of drugs and was arrested.

She is facing charges of public intoxication.

Later, deputies were alerted about another stolen vehicle on Ogden Landing Road.

Deputies located it parked at an apartment complex on Metropolis Lake Road.

A witness told the sheriff's department that a man drove the vehicle to the apartment and left on foot.

During the investigation, a victim called saying they saw a vehicle they owned being operated by an unknown white male.

The victim followed the vehicle to the area of exit 3.

Deputies discovered the victim's home was unlawfully entered and keys to the vehicle was stolen from inside the home. The burglary and theft occurred at 5772 Metropolis Lake Road.

A third vehicle theft occurred in the parking lot of the gas pumps at the Marathon Station at Exit 3. 

The suspect allegedly drove to the Illinois, stole a fourth vehicle.

An investigation led deputies to Brown's home on 156 Illinois Street in Paducah, Ky.

Around 10 p.m. detectives located Brown at the home.

Driver admitted the two used methamphetamine at a hotel and a controlled prescription medication.

Brown claimed he didn't remember anything about the day's events with the exception of using meth.

The sheriff's department believes the drug involvement and usage strongly contributed to the rapid series of criminal events.

Both suspects were booked at the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Brown was charged with two counts of theft, attempted burglary in the second degree, and burglary in the second degree.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    Reports: Austin bombings suspect dead

    Reports: Austin bombings suspect dead

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 5:28 AM EDT2018-03-21 09:28:28 GMT
    Local media reports say a suspect connected to the Austin bombings has died. (Source: KEYE/CNN)Local media reports say a suspect connected to the Austin bombings has died. (Source: KEYE/CNN)

    The suspect is believed to be involved in a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20.

    The suspect is believed to be involved in a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20.

  • Akron couple faces felony after 2-year-old daughter froze to death on porch

    Akron couple faces felony after 2-year-old daughter froze to death on porch

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 4:45 AM EDT2018-03-21 08:45:56 GMT
    Tierra M. Williams, 22, and Dariaun D. Parker, 24, of Akron, have been charged with felony child endangering. (Source: Akron Police Department)Tierra M. Williams, 22, and Dariaun D. Parker, 24, of Akron, have been charged with felony child endangering. (Source: Akron Police Department)

    Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.

    Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.

  • Woman attacks McDonald's worker over wrong biscuit

    Woman attacks McDonald's worker over wrong biscuit

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-03-21 06:24:01 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-03-21 06:24:01 GMT
    If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say. (Source: Glendale Police Department/WISN/CNN)If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say. (Source: Glendale Police Department/WISN/CNN)

    If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say.

    If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say.

Powered by Frankly