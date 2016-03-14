McCracken Co. Sheriff: Man on drugs steals 4 vehicles, breaks into homes

A man is behind bars after allegedly stealing four vehicles and breaking into several homes while on drugs in McCracken County.

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports 28-year-old Warren Thomas Brown III was arrested and will likely face more charges after a series of incidents that started on March 13.

Deputies were dispatched to Metropolis Lake Road in response to a burglary around 6:35 p.m.

The caller said a man and woman were trying to break into a home and a vehicle parked on the property.

Witnesses told the sheriff's department the subjects later tried to gain entry into a camper across from the West McCracken Fire station.

That is where deputies located the female suspect, identified as 29-year-old Heather Driver. The sheriff's department says Driver was heavily under the influence of drugs and was arrested.

She is facing charges of public intoxication.

Later, deputies were alerted about another stolen vehicle on Ogden Landing Road.

Deputies located it parked at an apartment complex on Metropolis Lake Road.

A witness told the sheriff's department that a man drove the vehicle to the apartment and left on foot.

During the investigation, a victim called saying they saw a vehicle they owned being operated by an unknown white male.

The victim followed the vehicle to the area of exit 3.

Deputies discovered the victim's home was unlawfully entered and keys to the vehicle was stolen from inside the home. The burglary and theft occurred at 5772 Metropolis Lake Road.

A third vehicle theft occurred in the parking lot of the gas pumps at the Marathon Station at Exit 3.

The suspect allegedly drove to the Illinois, stole a fourth vehicle.

An investigation led deputies to Brown's home on 156 Illinois Street in Paducah, Ky.

Around 10 p.m. detectives located Brown at the home.

Driver admitted the two used methamphetamine at a hotel and a controlled prescription medication.

Brown claimed he didn't remember anything about the day's events with the exception of using meth.

The sheriff's department believes the drug involvement and usage strongly contributed to the rapid series of criminal events.

Both suspects were booked at the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Brown was charged with two counts of theft, attempted burglary in the second degree, and burglary in the second degree.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.