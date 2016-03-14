Southeast MO volunteer heads to Mississippi to help flood victims

A Southeast Missouri Red Cross volunteer left for Mississippi on Monday morning to help hundreds of flood victims.

Makins has served as a volunteer for the Red Cross since 2011. She has deployed to several national disasters including the New Year Flood, Superstorm Sandy and Washington State.

In the Heartland, Maggie also responds to home fires as a member of the Disaster Action Team.

"Similar to what we saw here in our flooding, obviously shelter is our number one concern right now," Southeast Missouri Red Cross Volunteer Specialist Joe Norris said. "We want to make sure everyone has a safe dry places to stay at night. We'll also, after that, we'll be doing client assistance; making sure they have what they need to clean up supplies, bleach, food, things like that."

As of this morning, the Red Cross has their own update of what's going on in the southern states.

Louisiana

Voluntary evacuations exceeded 10,000 across the state; 9,500 victims are in Bossier Parish; nursing home evacuation in Washington Parish; all residents along the Sabine River in Beauregard and Calcasieu Parishes also evacuated

Evacuations on standby at the Richland Parish Detention Center there is rising water near the water plant of the facility

3,000 homes are without power the peak could go up to 32,000

30 shelters open with 339 occupants, as of 10:30 p.m. on March 13, 2016

Hundreds of roads are closed statewide; all interstates have reopened, but ramps to secondary roads remain closed in many area

69 boil water advisories in place; bottled water issued to Richland and Natchitoches Parishes

3 confirmed fatalities

Mississippi

Floods hit 620 homes; about 200 of those homes have major damage

About 350 roads and 18 bridges are damaged

City of Jackson Water Treatment Plant damaged in Hinds County

7 shelters are open with 22 occupants as of 11 p.m. on March 13, 2016

Tennessee

Levee breach on Obion River near Kenton (pop. 1,200); 7 homes evacuated

1 confirmed fatality in McCurtain County

If you are interested in becoming a trained volunteer you can call the Southeast Missouri Red Cross at 573-335-9471.

